Seymour woman becomes part of Kings Island history

CINCINNATI — An Indiana woman unknowingly became part of history when visiting King Island in Cincinnati.
23-year-old Grace Timmons of Seymour became the 20,000,000th rider of the Diamondback roller coaster.
The Diamondback roller coaster opened in 2009. It features a 23-story drop and it can reach speeds of up to 80 mph.
“I for sure thought I was getting pranked,” Timmons said. “I for sure looking for cameras because I thought I was getting pranked, and I'm the happiest I could ever be honestly.”
Timmons received Diamondback-themed gifts for the occasion.
TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death