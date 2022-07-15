Seymour woman becomes part of Kings Island history

CINCINNATI — An Indiana woman unknowingly became part of history when visiting King Island in Cincinnati.

23-year-old Grace Timmons of Seymour became the 20,000,000th rider of the Diamondback roller coaster.

The Diamondback roller coaster opened in 2009. It features a 23-story drop and it can reach speeds of up to 80 mph.

“I for sure thought I was getting pranked,” Timmons said. “I for sure looking for cameras because I thought I was getting pranked, and I'm the happiest I could ever be honestly.”

Timmons received Diamondback-themed gifts for the occasion.