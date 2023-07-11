Shelby County Sheriff's Department investigating inmate death

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside the Shelby County jail.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Department, on Monday, July 12, at approximately 7:12 a.m. the Shelby Co. jail had a male inmate, later identified as Denim Fassold, that became unresponsive in the book-in area of the jail. Jail staff began life saving procedures as well as notifying medical personnel of the situation. Medics from the Shelbyville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Upon arriving on scene, medics attended to Fassold. Medics transported the inmate to Major Hospital in Shelbyville. Fassold, 33, was later transferred to St. Francis hospital.

Fassold was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

He had been arrested by the Shelbyville Police Department on July 8.

This is a developing story.