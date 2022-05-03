Shelby Co. fifth graders conducting experiment on kindness

FAIRLAND — Fifth graders at Triton Central Middle School have been learning about science all year, but a new experiment is taking them outside of their classroom.

125 students are doing acts of kindness each day for two weeks. Student Ethan Wooten tells WRTV he's excited to participate as much as he can.

"[Kindness] means helping others [and] trying to make sure they're having the best day they can have," Wooten said. "It changes a lot of things. It changes how we act, how we act to one another, how we feel."

Science and math teacher Crystal Brown is leading the experiment to see how intentional acts of kindness impact others. She hopes her students see their influence and that it inspires others to be kind as well.

"I just feel like there's so much tension and stress for kids especially i feel like there's a lot of kids even on medication for anxiety and just struggling with life," Brown said. "I feel like if we all just embraced each other and loved on each other, maybe we could make a difference and see some of these kids feel better about themselves."

Smiley face stickers, candy, glow sticks and other items will be passed out to the other 550 students at the school. Teachers will get notes of encouragement.

"My students have embraced this ... I've had a lot of positive reaction from the families too," Brown said.

The experiment begins May 9. Once it's over, students will deliver painted rocks to Shelby County parks for people to find. Kindness Delivered is working with the school on the project.