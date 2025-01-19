'She'll be with us every step of the way': G3 Steppers remember 14-year-old Deandra Staples

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been just a week since a 14-year-old girl was found shot and killed less than a mile from her home on Indy’s south side.

The community is still mourning the loss, including her step team who’s now working to keep her memory alive.

Provided

On Saturday, tears filled the eyes of many G3 Steppers as balloons flew high in the sky to honor the life of 14-year-old Deandra Staples.

“It’s sad to see young people dying like this,” said 12-year-old Serenity Goodson.

Goodson and her teammate, Janiah Fields, are now only left with the memory of their friend, whom they’ll never get to step with again.

Provided

“She was joyful, she was hype, she always had a smile on her face,” Goodson told WRTV.

“I’m sad but I try not to like overthink it and just go day by day,” added Fields.

Dozens of current and former members came to the event to show their support.

Provided

“We’ve never thought that we had to endure something like this. We don’t really know, we never prepared for this,” said the program’s director Miranda Sanders.

G3 staff brought in mental health counselors on Saturday and are leaning on each other to begin healing as a team.

“We have to show them that they’re loved. We have to show them that we’re here for them," Sanders said.

PREVIOUS | Family remembers 14-year-old girl killed on Indy's south side

Family remembers 14-year-old girl killed over the weekend

“How we go about making sure that her death is not in vain is making sure that we look at ourselves and adjust what weaknesses we might have to become better people,” added founder Laverna Tracy.

G3 Steppers was started 16 years ago and stands for girls growing into greatness.

It aims to teach them steps while incorporating life lessons to promote self-development and empowerment, often performing at community events around the circle-city and beyond.

Provided

Even though Staples will no longer get the chance to do these things, the team told WRTV she’ll still be with them every step of the way.

“We have the buttons and we’re going to give the girls bracelets, of course, we’re going to have like chants or something to always keep her name alive,” said Sanders.

MORE: Indy family pleads for answers as 14-year-old girl’s murder remains unsolved

The team is also hoping to get justice for Staples.

IMPD is still investigating her death.

Provided

They're asking anyone in the community with information to come forward.

You can call the department or leave an anonymous tip with crime stoppers at 317-262-8477.

