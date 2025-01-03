Shovels, scrapers, salt: Hoosiers prepare for incoming snow

INDIANAPOLIS — As a potential winter storm is expected to make its way through Central Indiana, experts say the time to prepare is now.

“We always say that be people don’t buy an umbrella until it rains, and they don’t buy shovels until it snows,” Steve Fusek said.

Fusek is the owner of Fusek True Value Hardware. He says he has seen plenty of people stocking up.

“Ice melt is probably the biggest thing,” Fusek said.

He says it’s not just ice melts but also shovels.

“When your body gets cold, it’s a natural stressor for your heart,” Dr. Calvin Sheng, Interventional Cardiologist at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians, said.

With the potential for heavy snow that’s been forecasted, there is a good chance you will have to shovel your driveway. Experts say to be careful because shoveling snow has been associated with heart attacks.

“We see it more commonly in the older folks who have risk factors for heart disease and for people who’ve had prior heart attacks,” Dr. Sheng said.

Some options might be less strenuous than shoveling snow, such as using a snow blower. But if you haven't used it in quite some time, there are some things you might want to keep in mind.

“If it has gas in from last year or the summer, I would dispose of that and get fresh gas. Put a little bit of Sta-Bil in it to make sure it can handle being in a tank for a while,” Fusek told WRTV.

It’s all to make sure you are prepared for whatever Mother Nature may bring.

Here are some tips from Franciscan Health and Indiana Heart Physicians

