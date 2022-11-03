Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old Logansport girl

LOGANSPORT — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Logansport.

Blanca Xona-Vasquez was last seen about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued early Thursday.

Blanca is described as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles t-shirt, a heart/butterfly necklace and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060.