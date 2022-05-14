Six Broadway shows coming to Indianapolis in 2022-23

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis has announced their 2022-23 season shows.

Beginning with Anastasia in October, six Broadway productions will visit Indianapolis as part of the schedule.

The shows:

Anastasia

Old National Center (Oct. 18-23, 2022)

Disney’s Aladdin

Clowes Memorial Hall (Nov. 15-20, 2022)

Hairspray

Old National Center (Feb. 21-26, 2023)

Les Misérables

Clowes Memorial Hall (March 14-19, 2023)

Hamilton

Old National Centre (April 26-May 7, 2023)

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Clowes Memorial Hall (June 6-11, 2023)



“This season is truly representative of multiple cultures and demonstrates the common themes of finding courage and overcoming adversity,” said Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis. “Theatre is for everyone and this season is a reflection of that.”

Tickers can be purchased online at www.broadwayinindianapolis.com or by calling the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469.

Hours for the hotline are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.