St. Patrick's Day Greening of Canal Celebration to take place Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Athletic Club Foundation, in partnership with the Hoosier Lottery, will host a ceremonial pouring of dye to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Due to the rain predicted in the forecast, the celebration will now take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 15. It was originally planned for 5 p.m.

In addition, because of a mechanical issue with the pump that operates the fountain in the Downtown Indianapolis Canal, the canal will not turn green.

The Hoosier Lottery St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff Celebration will remain free and open to the public. There will be live entertainment and remarks from Mayor Joe Hogsett, the 2023 Irish Citizen of the Year, John J. Quinn and Hoosier Lottery executive, Sarah M. Taylor.