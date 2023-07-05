State police warn of fake crowdfunding page for Trooper Aaron Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are warning residents of a fake crowdfunding account claiming to benefit the family of fallen trooper Aaron Smith.

According to ISP, they were notified of the account recently and determined it to be a scam.

Per Sgt. John Perrine of ISP, there are no crowdfunding pages or any other contribution websites benefiting Trooper Smith. The only way to donate is the memorial fund established at Indiana Members Credit Union.

You can make donations at any Indiana Members Credit Union.

This is a developing story.