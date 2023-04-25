Student suspended after weapon found at Muncie Central High School

MUNCIE — A student has been suspended after a random security check uncovered a weapon at Muncie Central High School.

The weapon was confiscated and the student is suspended pending expulsion, according to Muncie Community Schools spokesperson Andy Klotz.

“While it’s disappointing to know that a student would bring a weapon on campus, we are proud of our security team for their efforts to keep our school safe,” said Klotz. “These random checks will continue at all our secondary schools as we continue to prioritize the safety of our students and staff.”

WRTV asked Klotz what type of weapon was found, and we are still waiting to hear back.

Muncie Community Schools has notified the Muncie Police Department, Klotz said.

This is not the first time a weapon has been found at Muncie Central High School.

In September 2022, WRTV reported a Muncie Central High School student was placed in police custody after a handgun was found inside their backpack.

And in 2019, a 15-year-old student who was armed with a handgun outside of Muncie Central High School on Wednesday was charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property (a Level 6 Felony), Dangerous Possession of a Firearm (Class A Misdemeanor) and Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor), and Intimidation (a Level 5 Felony).

Muncie Community Schools partners with private security firm Legacy Life Security Solutions to provide School Resource Officers at Muncie Central High School.