Taking lessons beyond the classroom, Lawrence Township student learns valuable life lesson

LAWRENCE — An incident at a Lawrence Township Elementary School left one kid upset and another looking to make it right.

“I got a call that DJ was making fun of one of his classmates – that he was making fun of his attire – his shoes,” Ambr Currin said.

Currin said the incident happened last week at Harrison Hill Elementary. She told WRTV that she wasn’t thrilled with getting the call about her son, who is in third grade.

“I got to thinking in my head, not telling him that he was wrong, but that I've got to show him and make him make it right,” Currin said.

So, DJ delivered a pair of shoes to his classmate this week in order to make it right and learn a valuable lesson.

“Being an example is important because you have to encourage others,” DJ said in an interview with WRTV on Wednesday.

The shoes were paid for by DJ’s savings. The moment was documented through pictures.

“DJ helped him open the paper part, and when the student saw (the shoes), he gave DJ the biggest hug,” Lori Kirkland, one of DJ’s teachers, said.

Currin is raising her son to be a role model for others.

“I don’t want him to be labeled as the kid who is being mean to somebody. That’s not him and how I’m raising him to be,” Currin said.

As for DJ, he will tell you that his lesson has been learned.

“I feel like he means a lot to me. I feel like he is the best friend I’ve ever had,” DJ said.

Currin says she hopes this is a lesson that DJ never forgets. By the way, the boy who was gifted the shoes, says he loves them.