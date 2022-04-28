'The ashes remind me of the time I had with him'; Indy mother asks for help locating son's ashes

INDIANAPOLIS — A heartbroken mother is asking for help after her son’s ashes were stolen last week on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis mother Kayla Goding said her wallet, which held a charm containing her son Kayden’s ashes, was stolen from the break room at the Dollar General at 2001 W. Washington St. while she worked on Friday, April 22.

According to Goding, the charm holds deep sentimental value to her because of the way she lost her son.

“Kayden was born at 13 weeks and two days,” Goding said. “There were complications from the pregnancy, and I had to deliver him early. I only spent an hour with him and did not want to let him go, but I had to. The ashes remind me of that time I had with him.”

Goding said cameras in the store were able to see the person that entered the break room but did not provide clear images of their face. She filed a police report with IMPD, but it has not led to the finding of her beloved charm.

The charm is in the shape of a heart made of angel wings. The wallet which was stolen has bright green stickers from Riley Hospital on it that may give clue to it being her wallet.

“I just want to charm back,” Goding said. “The stuff in the wallet like the ID and stuff can be replaced. I just want my son’s ashes back.”

If someone in Indianapolis comes across the charm or Goding’s wallet, she asks they reach out to her at kaylagoding769@gmail.com or by contacting IMPD detectives with information.