Three people injured in apartment fire after jumping out of second floor window

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been injured after a fire broke out at Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments. Two of the victims jumped out of their second floor windows.

All three victims were transported to the hospital. The conditions of the victims are unknown, but no injuries are life threatening.

WRTV

According to Wayne Township Fire Department, the fire began at 7:25 p.m. on March 17.

It is estimated that more than 20 residents are displaced as a result. 12 apartment units were affected.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.