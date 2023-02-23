Tippecanoe County fire leaves 1 dead

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — One person was found dead from a garage fire on Feb. 22.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to a fire at 4:11 p.m. in the 6200 block of E 450 N, near the town of Buck Creek.

Firefighters found one person dead inside the garage of a home. There were no other injuries reported.

According to the Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the early stages and there is not much known.

The victim has not been named by authorities.