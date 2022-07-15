25-year-old Lafayette man recognized for saving 5 kids from burning home

LAFAYETTE — A 25-year-old Lafayette man is receiving praise from local police officers and firefighters following his rescue of five children in a house fire on July 11.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, on July 11 at approximately 12:30 a.m., crews received a report of a house fire in the 220 block of Union Street.

When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire prevented emergency crews from entering the home.

According to police, crews learned that a 6-year-old child was possibly still inside the home. As crews worked to get into the home, they witnessed a man jump through a second story window while holding the 6-year-old.

The man was later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic.

Bostic was seriously injured during the incident. He suffered from severe smoke inhalation and gravely cut his right arm.

The 6-year-old child was miraculously mostly uninjured.

Bostic was flown to Indianapolis for treatment but has made a full recovery.

According to the police department, Bostic explained that he was driving on the 2200 block of Union Street when he noticed the fire.

He explained to the police that he ran around to the back of the home and was able to open the back door.

He began yelling inside, attempting to alert the occupants that the house was on fire.

While upstairs, Bostic located four kids.

Once they were outside, Nicholas learned about the six-year-old still being inside the home. Without hesitation, he ran back into the burning house, according to police.

Once he found the 6-year-old, Bostic could not find the back door, so he returned to the top level and busted out a window and jumped in a way to avoid landing on the child.

On August 2, during National Night Out at the Lafayette Aviators baseball game, Bostic will be honored.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Bostic’s GoFundMe page.

Use promo code FUND2022 when purchasing tickets to save $2. $4 of the ticket price will be donated.

Ticket Sales: https://shop.lafayettebaseball.com/chillicothe-paints-vs-aviators-3.