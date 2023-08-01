Tools stolen from veteran housing project causes major setback

INDIANAPOLIS — A project to house veterans experiencing homelessness is facing a major setback.

Tools worth up to $100 dollars were stolen from the Project 57 construction site near Michigan street and Holt road.

Steadfast for Veterans Project 57 is building 17 homes for veterans.

Project founder and veteran Anthony Roberts says the tools were taken from a trailer on site sometime over the weekend.

“They didn't steal from me personally, they stole from our veterans,” Roberts said.

According to Roberts, donated supplies worth $8,000-10,000 dollars were also stolen.

"For the people who stole from us… they have the freedoms to do what they do everyday because of what these veterans have done for that very freedom… to me its a big act of betrayal," said Roberts.

Roberts has filed a claim with insurance and a police report.

He's hoping the community will continue to support Project 57 by donating on their website or at any Huntington bank location.