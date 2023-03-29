Trafalgar officer injured in line of duty gifted wheelchair-accessible van

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Trafalgar police officer that was paralyzed in the line of duty has been gifted a wheelchair-accessible van through fundraising efforts.

Dustin Moody was paralyzed from the waist down after a pursuit of an impaired driver that resulted in a crash in June 2022.

Since, then Moody has fought through extensive rehabilitation to get back to his wife Emily and two kids.

The Tralfagar community has rallied around Moody and his recovery, through several fundraising events.

WRTV last reported that Moody was in need of a wheel-chair accessible van so that he can get around and do things with his family.

Provided UpLift Johnson County joined with the Central Indiana Police Foundation in a fundraising effort to give this hometown hero and his family a new start.







Recently, Uplift Johnson County joined with Central Indiana Police Foundation to raise money to gift Moody a new van and help give him and his family a new start.

On Tuesday, Officer Moody and his family were officially presented with their new modified van at the Superior Van & Mobility on the south side of Indianapolis.

Provided The BraunAbility Toyota Hybrid is equipped with customized fittings for Moody with Q-straint retractables that will ensure he's secured while in the vehicle. The van was donated by Carver Toyota of Columbus.

The BraunAbility Toyota Hybrid is equipped with customized fittings for Moody with Q-straint retractables that will ensure he's secured while in the vehicle. The van was donated by Carver Toyota of Columbus.

Wendy McClellan, Executive Director for Uplift thanked the community for all the generous donations. “Thank you to all of those who donated, shared social media posts, and told friends and family about Officer Moody. We especially want to thank Carver Toyota of Columbus and BraunAbility for their donation and hard work to customize this van for exactly what the Moodys needed” McClellan said.