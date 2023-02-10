Trafalgar police officer shares story of recovery, still in need of accessible van

GREENWOOD — Reading a book to his two children are precious moments Dustin Moody isn't taking for granted.

He was away from his boys for about 6 months while recovering in a Chicago hospital.

The Trafalgar Police Officer's life changed following a pursuit on June 25. His injuries left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"It's 300 south, westbound where it T's. I'm trapped. It's not good," he radioed.

"It's not good," said Moody.

"Dustin you keep talking," said the dispatcher.

"We're coming to you buddy," said an officer.

Moody and the man he was chasing crashed into a tree line.

"Control please contact my family and tell them I love them," said Dustin.

The family is now navigating a new normal.

"The last thing I remember saying was Lord please help me. I would keep replaying that and would wake up in the middle of the night. That has since gone away and is something thankfully I don't deal with," said Dustin.

Recovery, both mentally and physically, hasn't been easy, but Dustin and his wife Emily continue to work at it together.

"Every day presents its own unique challenges, but [I'm] staying focused on faith, staying focused on family and getting better and continuing to fight and do everything I can," Dustin said.

"Your strength, the person you needed, was hurt," Dustin's wife Emily said. "Our lives were at a standstill ... it's been good because Dustin and I have had to learn things that the other person had to do."

Provided

With two children in car seats, a furry companion and Dustin's wheelchair, getting to and from places is a challenge.

The Moody's are thankful for the outpouring of support but are hoping for help getting an accessible van.

"Our son's birthday is coming up and that was one of the biggest things we would like to have. A van that we can just go without fear that Dustin's pain is too bad or the wheelchair wheel is going to pop. If we want to buy stuff, we have room in our car now," said Emily.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation has launched a fundraiser to help the Moody family.