Trump calls Indiana GOP legislators about redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump spoke with Republican state legislators from Indiana on Friday about redistricting, intensifying White House pressure on the state to redraw congressional maps.

A spokesperson for Indiana state Sen. Rodric Bray confirmed to ABC News that Indiana Senate Republicans were invited to join a call with the president on congressional redistricting. Bray, who serves as President pro tempore of the Indiana Senate, participated in the call.

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, who was not part of the call, told WRTV the president is applying pressure on legislative leaders.

"I think the president is trying to put pressure on some of our senate leaders and some of our senate members to say, hey, it's time to act," Beckwith said.

'Fight fire with fire'

When asked about Republicans who are hesitant about redistricting, Beckwith said Indiana needs to respond to what other states are doing.

"I think we have to fight fire with fire," he said. "We are losing our voice in Washington. It's not fair what California is doing. It's not fair what Massachusetts and Illinois and New York are doing."

"It's our time as Indiana to push back now as a state and say, we deserve fair representation in Washington as well," Beckwith added.

Series of high-level meetings

The call represents the latest in a series of high-level Republican meetings about redistricting in Indiana:



October 10 : Vice President JD Vance met with Governor Mike Braun (second meeting)

Vice President JD Vance met with Governor Mike Braun (second meeting) August 26 : Trump met with House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Bray at the White House

Trump met with House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Bray at the White House August 7: Vance's first meeting with Braun and legislative leaders



Growing opposition

Democrats and advocacy groups strongly oppose redistricting efforts. After Vance's October visit, opponents held rallies calling the effort a "power grab." Hoosiers have delivered more than 6,600 petition signatures to Indiana lawmakers opposing redistricting.

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana's nine congressional seats. The filing deadline for 2026 candidates is February 6. Governor Braun has said redistricting will likely happen, but has not called a special session.