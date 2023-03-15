DPW expected to convert a portion of Michigan and New York Streets from a one-way to a two-way

INDIANAPOLIS — Major changes are expected to come to two heavily traveled streets on Indy's near eastside. The City is expected to convert sections of Michigan and New York streets from one-way to two-way roads.

“I think probably, like all change, some folks will have mixed feelings,” Indianapolis resident, Anne Lear, said.

DPW says through research that they found that drivers are speeding on these roads, which the department said is behind the conversion.

Through this analysis, our engineers developed the Two-Way Conversion project to improve accessibility of the roadway and nearby IndyGo bus route to those users by adding crosswalks, enhancing the existing bike lanes, and converting to a 2-way traffic roadway, in hopes to calm traffic in the area. DPW

“It keeps traffic quieter; it doesn’t make them a drag strip for leaving,” Indianapolis resident, Helen Small, said.

DPW says it makes it difficult for those who are walking or biking. According to IMPD, so far this year more than 70 people have been hit. Last year that number was more than 290.

“I’m a bike and foot commuter, so it’s impossible. It takes me 10 minutes to get across Michigan to get to the bike lane,” Aaron Kohn said. Kohn has lived in the area for about 25 years.

Not everyone WRTV spoke to is in favor of the new traffic patterns. Some said it would lead to more traffic in their neighborhood.

But at the end the day, Hoosiers say they just want the roads to be safe.

“I’m sympathetic to commuters. I understand that it slows them down, but at the end of the day there are a lot of people that live down here that are kind of over having a highway right outside their door,” Kohn said.

DPW says the project is expected to cost about $11 million. Work is expected to start in the spring of 2023.

This project is just one of many on the City’s list for the 2023 construction season. You can read about the projects here.