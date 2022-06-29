Ukrainian Day Festival highlights the importance of Ukrainian culture

INDIANAPOLIS — Keep Ukraine in the news — that was one of the messages from the leaders of the Ukrainian Society of Indiana at Wednesday’s Ukrainian Day Festival.

“It’s an opportunity for Hoosiers to talk to Ukrainians, meet Ukrainians and learn about our culture,” Svitlana Ramer, V.P. of Development and External Affairs for the International Center, said.

The one-day festival was held inside the Indianapolis City Market. It was a chance for people to learn more about Ukraine while also benefiting the Ukrainian Society of Indiana.

Two Ukrainian born citizens with completely different paths are making sure Ukraine is still front and center on the minds of Hoosiers.

“It has been incredibly hard, but for many members of the community doing things like these and knowing we are fundraising and raising awareness of Ukraine, that’s what’s keeping us sane,” Ramer said.

For Ramer and Yaroslav Chalyi, they will tell you that their families back home are on always on their mind.

"My biggest concern is there's a chance I might not have a home if it doesn't stop soon enough," Chalyi, President of the Ukrainian Studies Organization at IU, said.

“I was one the phone with my mother on Monday morning, it was about 4 p.m. their time and as I was speaking with her an air raid siren went off,” Ramer said.

While at the same time they are making sure that their current city understands the importance of the Ukrainian culture

“iI’s very hard to do something and to say something from overseas when those people are going through something – it’s very hard to give them advice,” Chalyi said.

Your next chance to learn more about Ukrainian culture will be July 9 as the Ukrainian Society of Indiana a month-long exhibit at the Global Village Welcome Center off of Lafayette Road.