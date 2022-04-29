Under Your Skin Tattoos owner passes away, friends remember their 'hero'

GREENWOOD — Friends of Robert Webb gathered at Under Your Skin Tattoos and Body Piercings to share stories of their friend on Friday.

“He was an amazing man. He would give his shirt off his back to anybody,” Shea Dant, Robert Webb’s girlfriend said.

Robert Webb was a man of many hats - he even played the part of Santa at the Clay Terrace Mall.

“I would tell him that I miss him and that I want him back,” Webb's friend Avery Vann said.

Webb was a police officer and most recently he was the owner of Under Your Skin Tattoos and Piercing in Greenwood.

“Most recently, last October, I was going down a path that could have very well ended with me losing my life," Vann said. "I called him at 2 a.m. and he talked to me on the phone for over an hour and he got me to call the police non-emergency (phone number) and have him take me to the hospital and get the treatment that I needed."

These same people are remembering a man who tragically passed away due to a stroke on April 12. Webb was 52 years old.

“He decided to donate his organs to continue helping more people,” Dant said.

“He was a hero to everybody," Dant said. "To the Under Your Skin family, to his kids, to me (and) to the community."

Now his loved ones are reminding others of the importance of becoming an organ donor.

“It just helps us all, and we are sorry that he is gone, Hollie Creviston, a friend of Robert said.