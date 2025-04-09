United Way needs volunteers for Go All IN Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The United Way of Central Indiana's largest day of service is just around the corner, but they are still seeking more Hoosiers to roll up their sleeves.
Volunteers will serve across Central Indiana for Go All IN Day on April 25. The United Way reports 1,300 people have already signed up to serve so far.
"Just giving back a couple of hours on this one day really can make a huge difference and change lives," said Amelia Thomas from the United Way of Central Indiana.
The United Way hopes to enlist at least 2,000 volunteers so that none of the 80 participating sites will be empty on the day of service.
"We'd really love for people to take a look and find an organization that doesn't have any volunteers," Thomas said. "We need to make sure that every single organization is getting those volunteers and getting the work done."
Heart Change Ministries on Indianapolis' Northeast Side is seeking volunteers to clean up the streets around its headquarters, which are filled with trash.
"God is in the business of redeeming," said Cindy Palmer of Heart Change Ministries. "He redeems people and he redeems places, and we could not do all that we need to do without the help of volunteers."
Heart Change Ministries cares for mothers and children in extreme need through educational programs. Palmer said that care would not be possible if not for volunteers willing to open their hearts on a daily basis.
"The crisis the people we serve have is, 'How am I going to survive next week? Where am I going to lay my head next week? How am I going to take care of these children?" Palmer said. "Darkness to light, from discouraged to encouraged, from survival to thriving. That's our goal."
If you are interested in signing up to volunteer for Go All IN Day, you can click here.
