Versiti Blood Center of Indiana pleads for blood, platelet donors

INDIANAPOLIS — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is asking Hoosiers to help each other by donating blood or platelets as the nonprofit looks to fill thousands of open appointments.

As of Tuesday, Versiti says there are more than 2,500 open appointments at blood drives and donation centers statewide. Donating blood takes about an hour.

"You can give me literally billions of dollars, [the] smartest scientists in the world ... and we could not create in that laboratory what someone is gonna do in a donor chair today or tomorrow," Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti, said. "Blood is life saving and we can't create it in a lab. We need volunteer donors to come up, roll up their sleeve and donate the gift of life."

Currently, Versiti anticipates the available inventory of blood to be at less than a one-day supply within the coming days; their goal is to have at least a three day supply.

They are also looking for platelet donors, which have a much shorter shelf life than blood donations. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate platelets.

Versiti has extended hours at its donor center locations through June 21 to provide more flexibility for donors. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To learn more or to sign up to donate, visit Versiti's website or call 317-916-5150.

Donor center locations:

INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 N. Meridian St.

FISHERS: 11005 Allisonville Road

CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150

GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South

LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16

TERRE HAUTE: 2021 S. Third St.



Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood.