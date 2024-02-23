Wayne Township board votes in favor of merging fire department with IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s now up to the Indianapolis City Council to decide whether to approve a merger of the Wayne Township Fire Department with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The Wayne Township Board voted unanimously in favor of merging on Thursday night.

The Township Trustee will be in charge of negotiating the details of the move with the city of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Chief reassured board members and residents that their access to life-saving services will not change.

“If at the end of the day this measure is approved, there’s no plans to close any fire station. There’s no plan to move firefighters or engines or ladders or other equipment,” IFD Chief Ernest Malone said. “The same equipment that’s responding to your loved one while we’re sitting here this evening will be responding whenever the date of this merger occurs.”

Township leaders began considering this merger, and the combination of Wayne Township EMS with Indianapolis EMS, as a cost saving measure.

Officials say the fire department might have had to borrow money or cut services and lay off employees by 2025 if it stayed independent.