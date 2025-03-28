'Why don't we just do it ourselves?': Athenaeum takes over gym after YMCA leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — The Athenaeum was built as a gym in 1894 and still served that purpose under the YMCA umbrella. The Athenaeum Foundation is determined to keep that tradition going, even without the YMCA.

The YMCA shut down its Athenaeum operation on Friday after running the building's gym since 1992. The Athenaeum Foundation decided it will run the gym on its own so the space and equipment do not go to waste.

"We started to think, 'What operators would want to come into this space?'" Athenaeum Foundation president Craig Mince said. "Eventually we said, 'Why don't we just do it ourselves?'"

The gym space will close for several weeks and reopen on May 1. The memberships will start at $45 per month.

Mince said it is vital to keep the gym running for the people who live and work in downtown Indianapolis.

"It really is a community. It's the staff, it's the other patrons of the gym, it's the easy access," Mince said. "A lot of members of this gym walk here on a regular basis, they're in the surrounding communities within a few blocks. It's really created this family dynamic that uses this space."

One of those members, Joyce MacKinnon, credits the Athenaeum YMCA for keeping her health in order as she ages.

"I started silver sneakers a couple of years ago," MacKinnon said. "When I started, my hips hurt and I was taking Advil. I don't have to take Advil anymore."

She's relieved the Athenaeum gym will reopen because of the convenience and community she has there.

"I walk here, and most of us in the class do," MacKinnon said. "We'll all be together. Our community will not falter."