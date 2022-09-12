William Shatner coming to Butler in March

INDIANAPOLIS — KHAAAAAAAN!

On March 12, 2023, the man who delivered many of the greatest lines and scenes in science fiction history will visit Butler University.

William Shatner, 91, the original Captain James. T. Kirk will join fans for a viewing of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Following a viewing of the movie, Shatner will take the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from this storied career as Captain Kirk.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a post-show photo op with Shatner.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.