Woodroff Place historic neighborhood needs helping resorting historic fountains

INDIANAPOLIS — A historic neighborhood on Indy’s near east side is raising money to keep it's unique fountains and historic statues preserved.

Residents of Woodruff Place say the neighborhood is more than a place to live and that keeping its history alive is protecting its future. The community has been taking step to protect its historic aspects for years but recently the restored the south middle fountain nestled in the heart of the neighborhood.

That fountain is often referred to as the Grecian lady.

"Before this beautiful fountain was restored all it was a round concrete basin and a water spout,“ Sally Cook the President of Historic Woodruff Place Foundation Inc. said.

Woodruff Place Historic Neighborhood



Thanks to the hard work of residents and community donations the fountain was able to be resorted back in 2019. The neighborhood has a total of six fountains they are hoping to restore, which they say is a labor love.

"Most of the historic artifacts in the neighborhood are maintained by the neighbors not necessarily by the city,” Cynthia Longest a Woodruff Place resident said. “So we've got the fountain heads that's the volunteer group that keeps these fountains going. We've got the light brigade that's the volunteer group that keeps our historic light fixtures going."

That sense of community is what inspired people like David Smith to raise his family in the area.

“it gives us a reason to get together and clean things up, clean things out and improve them, restore,” Smith said. “So we not only get the statuary and the fountains and the beautiful things to look at we get the reason to have connections with our neighbors.

The neighborhood was established in 1872 as the first suburb of Indianapolis. Back then it was exclusive to those that lived there. But that's not the case anymore.

Woodruff Place Historic Neighborhood



Woodruff Place Historic Neighborhood



"Really this is a park it's not just Woodruffians who walk here,” Smith said. “It's also people from all of over the city. “There were a thousand kids here for Halloween.”

Which is why Woodruffians hope people that enjoy their neighborhood will show some Hoosier hospitality and help them preserve the neighborhood future by investing in the past.

"Our current campaign will not only finish what we need to raise for the fountain. It will also raise money for some of the other projects we wish to do," Cook said.

It will cost around $200,000 to replace the fountain that Woodruff Place residents want fixed.

If you would like to donate make checks payable to Historic Woodruff Place Foundation. They may be mailed to 735 Woodruff Place East Drive, Indianapolis IN 46201. Donations may also be made on-line at the neighborhood website www.woodruffplace.org [woodruffplace.org]

Click on DONATE and select the Foundation 501(c)(3) to channel the donation to the Preserving Our Future campaign. All donations are tax deductible.