WRTV and Kroger team up to raise over $18,000 for Indiana tornado victims

JOHNSON COUNTY — WRTV has been in the community helping the victims of recent tornadoes that touched down around the state of Indiana.

WRTV and Kroger teamed up to raise money for the American Red Cross.

“One of our founders, Charles Scripps, said we do well by doing good,” Lana Durbin, Vice President and General Manager of WRTV, said. “We were able to have a QR code up and running to collect money by the night of March 31. To reach out to Kroger and have them be so supportive and want to join us is why we do what we do.”

WRTV viewers, along with our parent company E.W. Scripps and the Scripps Howard Fund, raised more than $8,000 total.

“Everything that we do is always a community effort, and having corporations come together and say ‘hey we believe in what you’re doing,' is incredibly valuable,” Brice Johnson, Executive Director for the Central Indiana Region of the American Red Cross, said.

Kroger also collected donations from the public. The company says it is devoted to the communities it serves.

“Those who rely on us, we’re returning the favor by responding as quickly as we did to make sure we could support a donation campaign to help the Red Cross do the important work it’s doing for the victims,” Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson said.

EF-3 tornadoes with winds up to 155 mph hit Johnson and Sullivan counties on March 31. Johnson County authorities say 28 homes had major damage and 16 were destroyed.

Three people died as a result from the tornado in Sullivan County.

