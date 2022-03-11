Watch
Zionsville shop raises money, awareness for Ukraine through chocolate

The owners of Truffles and Creams Chocolatier in Zionsville are raising money and awareness for their home country of Ukraine amid an invasion by Russia.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Mar 11, 2022
ZIONSVILLE — A local shop is not only raising money for Ukraine — it's raising awareness.

Truffles and Creams Chocolatier owners, Natasha and Sergi Hobyadinov, left Ukraine for the U.S. nearly ten years ago but wanted to share a little sweetness from their home country.

So, in 2018, they opened up shop here in central Indiana.

"Coffee and chocolate has been our breakfast for like 20 years now," Sergi Hobyadinov.

Seeing the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is devastating for them.

"It's very hard when you see videos of Russian soldiers taken over your hometown," said Sergi Hobyadinov.

They wanted to help innocent civilians with donations and decided to sell chocolates for Ukraine.

"We make them in yellow and blue to mimic colors of our national flag," said Hobyadinov.

He says support from the community has been overwhelming, both emotionally and physically.

"It has been overwhelming to (the) extent Natasha cannot make enough chocolates," he said.

