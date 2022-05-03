Watch
Indianapolis News and Headlines

Actions

Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, gets taken into custody

A man who describes himself as a "pro-life Spiderman" was arrested Tuesday after climbing the 1,070-foot-tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.
Posted at 7:17 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 19:17:51-04

SAN FRANCISCO — A man free climbed San Francisco's Salesforce Tower Tuesday morning, making it to the top of the building before he was met by authorities and taken into custody, ABC News affiliate KGO-TV reports.

He was reportedly posting on Instagram as he climbed. He's been identified as a rock climber who calls himself the "Pro-life Spiderman," KGO reported.

On his website, he says he recently started climbing skyscrapers to end abortion. This climb was in response to the leaked draft in the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade abortion case, KGO reported.

He describes himself as "a rock climber that has recently started climbing Skyscrapers to end abortion," the Associated Press reported.

The man started climbing the downtown tower at 9:21 a.m. San Francisco police and fire authorities warned people to stay away from the base of the tower, AP reported.

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!