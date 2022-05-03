Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, gets taken into custody

SAN FRANCISCO — A man free climbed San Francisco's Salesforce Tower Tuesday morning, making it to the top of the building before he was met by authorities and taken into custody, ABC News affiliate KGO-TV reports.

He was reportedly posting on Instagram as he climbed. He's been identified as a rock climber who calls himself the "Pro-life Spiderman," KGO reported.

On his website, he says he recently started climbing skyscrapers to end abortion. This climb was in response to the leaked draft in the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade abortion case, KGO reported.

He describes himself as "a rock climber that has recently started climbing Skyscrapers to end abortion," the Associated Press reported.

The man started climbing the downtown tower at 9:21 a.m. San Francisco police and fire authorities warned people to stay away from the base of the tower, AP reported.