Montana company building terminal in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY — The Jones Brothers Trucking company will locate a logistics hub and its Eastern U.S. headquarters in Delaware County.

The Montana-based company will be building the facility at 1901 West Mount Pleasant Boulevard in the Industria Center industrial park.

Currently, the site is used as a trailer drop yard for the company but will become a $2 million trucking and dispatch facility. The construction process began on June 14 with an estimated completion date in December.

“The goal is for this to be the hub of our Eastern operations,” Paul Jenkin, president of eastern operations for Jones Brothers Trucking said. “Delaware County is centrally located to suit our needs, and a great location for our Eastern operations headquarters.”

The company owns 70 trucks that haul flatbed trailers of goods, alongside acting as a logistics brokerage that connects companies that need to ship products with trucks that are available to haul.

The Jones Brothers company has been working with Delaware County commissioners and the county's Director of Municipal and Economic Affairs, Brad Bookout for several years to make this development happen.

“It’s a big achievement for us,” Jenkin said. "We are very grateful for all of the support we have received from Brad and Delaware County and are thrilled to be a part of the growing community."

Along with the aimed move-in date being in December, the company hopes to hire more employees, including mechanics and support staff.