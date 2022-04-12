Mr. Worldwide returning to Indiana for show at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Internationally-known, Grammy-award-winning Pitbull will return to Indiana this September.

Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, will bring his Can’t Stop Us Now Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville featuring Iggy Azalea.

Pitbull has sold 25 million albums and has more than 15 billion cumulative video views.

The tour stops in Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, and is part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15.