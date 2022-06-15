Watch
Indiana family stranded near Yellowstone because of unprecedented flooding

In this photo provided by Sam Glotzbach, the fast-rushing Yellowstone River flooded what appeared to be a small boathouse in Gardiner, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022, just north of Yellowstone National Park. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 15, 2022
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An Indiana family is stranded near Yellowstone National Park and hope to be out of the area before more rain falls on Thursday.

Unprecedented flooding on the Yellowstone River has taken out houses, highways and bridges leaving residents and vacationers stranded.

Parker Manning from Terre Haute took this video he says they are staying near Yellowstone and were hoping to be home on Monday.

Flooding in Yellowstone National Park

WRTV spoke to him via video chat and he said he feels safe but is ready to get out.

“We’re in a pretty good spot," Manning said. "We are right above the river and probably 75 feet or so but our bank is very stable. I don't really have any concern that we're gonna have an issue but it is an issue not knowing what you're going to get out. There's some discussion that they may start to compile some of the vacationers out. There's an old mountain road that they're trying to get some gravel down on and make it passable so that might be an option, but that's probably at least Thursday at very soonest."

To add to their struggles, the main water line in the area is compromised and officials say don’t drink it at all.

He said for now they are playing cards and watching the water levels.

