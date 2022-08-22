Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor has begun a visit to Taiwan, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China’s ire and Chinese military drills.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will focus on economic exchange, particularly semiconductors, and is expected to meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

His visit is coming at a particularly tense moment for Taiwan, China and the U.S. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this month.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and views exchanges with foreign governments as an infringement on its claims.

In response to Pelosi’s visit, China’s military held exercises that included firing missiles over the island and sailing warships across the midline of the Taiwan Strait.