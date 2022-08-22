Watch Now
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

AP
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a meeting with U.S. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb at the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Holcomb met with Tsai Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
Posted at 8:12 AM, Aug 22, 2022
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor has begun a visit to Taiwan, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China’s ire and Chinese military drills.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will focus on economic exchange, particularly semiconductors, and is expected to meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

His visit is coming at a particularly tense moment for Taiwan, China and the U.S. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this month.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and views exchanges with foreign governments as an infringement on its claims.

In response to Pelosi’s visit, China’s military held exercises that included firing missiles over the island and sailing warships across the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

