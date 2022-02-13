Watch
Indiana man gets jail for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
The U.S. Capitol (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Capitol Riot
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 10:50:53-05

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars for his role in the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Wagner of Greenwood apologized in court and says “there’s nothing I can do to take that back.”

Wagner pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor.

The government says Wagner’s phone video showed him referring to Capitol police officers as “traitors.”

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson says Wagner clearly wanted to inspire the rioters.

The judge says he wasn't like others who “stepped in, took a selfie and stepped out."

A co-defendant, Israel Tutrow of Greenfield was placed on probation in December.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

