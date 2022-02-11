Suspect allegedly tied to 'anthony_shots' profile wants his trial delayed

MIAMI COUNTY — A Kokomo man charged with 30 counts including child pornography, child exploitation and obstruction of justice has requested a delay for his trial.

Online court records show the trial for Kegan Kline of Kokomo is currently scheduled for May 9, but a motion of continuance was filed Thursday.

Kline was arrested in August 2020. According to a probable cause affidavit, the man was interviewed by a state police investigator and an FBI special agent after an investigation found he was using an Instagram and Snapchat account with the username "anthony_shots."

The man told investigators he was using the Instagram account to find girls to talk to and told them to talk to him on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

ISP detectives in December 2021 were asking for information about the social media profile in connection with the Delphi murder investigation, but have not connected Kline to that case. Police say none of the charges Kline currently faces are connected to Abby and Libby's death.

