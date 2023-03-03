Congressman Baird requests halt of hazardous materials delivery from East Palestine in letter to IDEM

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Congressman Jim Baird (R-IND) sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) on March 3 requesting an immediate halt of the hazardous materials delivery from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began shipping contaminated soil and water to a landfill facility in Michigan on Feb. 24. The same day, Michigan officials held a press conference announcing they do not want the material in their state.

On Feb. 27, the EPA announced facilities in Ohio and Roachdale, Indiana would receive materials.

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) pushed back against the shipment, saying that he learned “third hand” about the transportation plans.

The Roachdale facility was the first facility outside of Ohio to receive the materials.

“Despite to the EPA’s promise to ‘notify elected officials and our state agency partners before approving the shipment of any waste from the derailment to their state or district’ in their announcement, the agency failed to inform Hoosier local, state, and federal elected officials about the transportation and disposal of this hazardous material in our state,” Baird wrote in his letter. “On the day of the surprise announcement, I made clear that blindsiding Hoosiers by rushing contaminated material across state lines is risky and irresponsible.”

The letter requests that all transportation and storage of contaminated material from East Palestine be halted until testing conducted by Norfolk Southern, the EPA and IDEM is done, and the results are disclosed, and both the company responsible for transporting the hazardous materials and Roachdale facility can be monitored closely in a sufficient manner.