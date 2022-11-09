Diego Morales declares victory in Indiana Secretary of State race, AP confirms

INDIANAPOLIS –—One of the most followed races in the 2022 Indiana midterm elections has been decided.

Republican Diego Morales has defeated Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for the Indiana Secretary of State seat to keep it in Republican control – something it has had since 1995.

Morales faced questioning about sexual assault allegations and election fraud allegations.

Wells was attempting to be the first Democrat to hold a statewide seat in a decade.

Morales, who has questioned the results of the 2020 election, is a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

Morales has campaigned on making guidelines and accessibility to elections stricter. He would do so by cutting the absentee voting timeframe in half.

Morales celebrated by telling Republican supporters that "the truth always prevails. Always."

"My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I've been doing to make all of you proud and take this office, the legacy of all secretaries of state, to the next level," Morales said.

Wells said in her concession speech that the country's democracy would continue to be threatened by election deniers.

"We will continue to fight together, not for the sake of our political affiliation, but for our state and for our country," Wells said.

The Indiana secretary of state’s office oversees statewide policies for elections.