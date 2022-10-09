Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.

Henry, 70, is currently in his fourth term as mayor of Fort Wayne and is seeking re-election next month for a fifth term.

His office provided the following statement in the wake of the arrest:

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”

Henry was released from custody on his own recognizance from the Allen County Jail.