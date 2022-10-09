Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPolitics

Actions

Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI

Tom Henry.png
Photo provided by City of Fort Wayne
Tom Henry.png
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 13:46:12-04

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.

Henry, 70, is currently in his fourth term as mayor of Fort Wayne and is seeking re-election next month for a fifth term.

His office provided the following statement in the wake of the arrest:

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”

Henry was released from custody on his own recognizance from the Allen County Jail.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE