Governor Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia, responding well to treatment

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is recovering in a hospital from pneumonia currently, according to a Twitter post by the Governor.

Erin Murphy, Holcomb's Press Secretary, shared that Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday thinking he had the flu but was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Out of an abundance of caution, Holcomb was admitted to the hospital.

While in the hospital, Holcomb is continuing to handle his duties as governor.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch released the following statement:

“I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.” Suzanne Crouch

This is a developing story.