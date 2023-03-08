Gregory Meriweather drops out of mayoral race

INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather announced he will be ending his campaign for Indianapolis mayor on March 8. He will now be supporting State Representative Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) in the mayoral race.

"I got into the race for Indianapolis Mayor to give voters an option for real change," Meriweather said in a press conference. "There are so many issues that have not been adequately addressed over the last eight years. Potholes, crime, poverty, landlords that don’t fix sewage in houses and things of that nature. It became clear to me, as I campaigned and as more candidates got into the race, that there is a need for unity in the city.”

Meriweather said he and Shackleford share the same vision for Indianapolis, which is why he will be giving her all his support for the remainder of the mayoral race.

Shackleford expressed her gratitude for Meriweather’s support and vote of confidence.

“Gregory’s decision to leave the race and support my candidacy is a turning point in the campaign,” Shackleford said. “I plan to bring everyone to the table that has felt left out of city decisions and not been asked to be included. They will be included in the Shackleford Administration.”

Current Mayor Joe Hogsett, Bob Kern, Larry Vaughn and Clif Marsigilo join Shackleford in the race for Democratic primary.

John Couch, James Jackson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Jefferson Shreve are in the race for the Republican primary.

Election day is May 2. The voting registration deadline is April 3.