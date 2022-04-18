Hamilton County passes ordinance limiting campaign signs at polling places

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commissioners have passed an ordinance that will limit the number of signs candidates can post at polling places.

This new ordinance limits each candidate to one sign per voting location on Election Day and no more than two signs per voting location on early voting days.

There is also a size limit on signs. They cannot be larger than 36 X 24 feet, cannot be placed with metal or wood posts, and cannot be placed in the public right of way.

The county made the ordinance to help reduce clutter. The County Clerk says after elections are over, oftentimes voting locations are stuck with hundreds of signs and nowhere to put them.

"We've had several comments thanking us for this in regards to the building out front, how much better it looks,” said Hamilton County Clerk Kathy Williams. “Truthfully the only people who are questioning it are candidates."

The ordinance also limits the amount of time the signs can be left at a location. No signs may be placed at a polling place earlier than 12 hours before the polling place opens and must be removed within four hours of a polling place closing on Election Day.

Signs not removed within four hours of the polls closing will be deemed abandoned and may be removed and destroyed by the owner of the polling place and either stacked or destroyed. The ordinance is already in effect, and it does not affect signs on personal property.