Indiana bill that would double juror pay heading to the Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — Jury duty normally isn't on the list of desired activities for many Hoosiers, but if one state lawmaker's bill passes, you could get paid more for serving.

House Bill 1146 would double the daily jury appearance fee from $15 up to $30 for each day of attendance until the jury panel is created.

Those serving on juries would be paid $80 per day for the first five days of trial and $90 per day starting on the sixth day of trial until the jury is discharged. Currently, the payment is $40/day.

The bill passed out of two committees and the House unanimously and has now been referred to the Senate.

If it becomes law, it would go into effect on July 1.