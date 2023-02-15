Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPolitics

Actions

Indiana bill that would double juror pay heading to the Senate

courtroom
SPENCER WEINER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of an empty courtroom on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, Pool)
courtroom
Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 17:22:51-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Jury duty normally isn't on the list of desired activities for many Hoosiers, but if one state lawmaker's bill passes, you could get paid more for serving.

House Bill 1146 would double the daily jury appearance fee from $15 up to $30 for each day of attendance until the jury panel is created.

Those serving on juries would be paid $80 per day for the first five days of trial and $90 per day starting on the sixth day of trial until the jury is discharged. Currently, the payment is $40/day.

The bill passed out of two committees and the House unanimously and has now been referred to the Senate.

If it becomes law, it would go into effect on July 1.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE