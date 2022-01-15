Indiana Senate abandons controversial education bill citing 'no path forward'

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana senators has dropped a controversial bill aimed at increasing parental input over classroom instruction.

Senate Bill 167 would have mandated that all school courses in Indiana be posted online for parental review. It also banned the teaching of such subjects as critical race theory.

The bill drew national attention and widespread criticism after Indiana State Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, made a comment saying teachers must remain "impartial" while discussing topics such as Nazism.

Baldwin apologized on Monday, saying he "unequivocally" condemns Nazism, facism and Marxism.

“When I said in the meeting, ‘I’m with you on those particular isms,’ that is what I meant to convey. As someone who fought to defend our democracy, I agree teachers should condemn those dangerous ideologies and I sincerely regret that I did not articulate that and apologize for it," Baldwin said.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said in a statement Friday that lawmakers "have determined there is no path forward for it and it will not be considered.”

The Indiana House is still considering a similar bill, but it is still unclear whether the Senate will take up that bill later in the s