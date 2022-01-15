Watch
Indiana Senate abandons controversial education bill citing 'no path forward'

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this May 18, 2021, file photo, a teacher, center, and her third grade students wear face masks and are seated at proper social distancing spacing during as she conducts her class in Rye, N.Y. In response to a push for culturally responsive teaching that gained steam following last year's police killing of George Floyd, Republican lawmakers and governors have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. The measures have become law in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma and bills have been introduced in over a dozen other states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 11:34 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 23:38:00-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana senators has dropped a controversial bill aimed at increasing parental input over classroom instruction.

Senate Bill 167 would have mandated that all school courses in Indiana be posted online for parental review. It also banned the teaching of such subjects as critical race theory.

The bill drew national attention and widespread criticism after Indiana State Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, made a comment saying teachers must remain "impartial" while discussing topics such as Nazism.

Baldwin apologized on Monday, saying he "unequivocally" condemns Nazism, facism and Marxism.

“When I said in the meeting, ‘I’m with you on those particular isms,’ that is what I meant to convey. As someone who fought to defend our democracy, I agree teachers should condemn those dangerous ideologies and I sincerely regret that I did not articulate that and apologize for it," Baldwin said.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said in a statement Friday that lawmakers "have determined there is no path forward for it and it will not be considered.”

The Indiana House is still considering a similar bill, but it is still unclear whether the Senate will take up that bill later in the s

