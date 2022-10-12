Indiana Supreme Court upholds hold on abortion ban, plans to take jurisdiction

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request to skip the Court of Appeals and take up immediate jurisdiction in the legal fight over Indiana’s new abortion law.

In the order from the Supreme Court, the court also rejected the request to lift a special judge’s injunction that blocked the enforcement of the restrictions.

As it stands, the abortion restrictions that took effect on Sept. 15 can not be enforced at this time.

The abortion restrictions law was passed in August by a special session of the General Assembly. It bans abortions in the state with exceptions for rape, incest and the life and health of the mother.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the injunction in January.

Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon blocked the law from being enforced, writing that “there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution” and that the clinics will prevail in the lawsuit.

The ban was approved by the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Aug. 5 and signed by GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. That made Indiana the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

