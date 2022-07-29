Indiana's Special Session: Senators wrap on day 5, will return Saturday to vote on abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate will meet Saturday morning to vote on measure that would ban abortions in the state except in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is at risk.

The debate has exposed a deep divide in the Republican super-majority, with some hard-liners arguing that the abortion measure doesn't go nearly far enough.

Late Thursday, senators voted 28-18 to reject an amendment that would have made this bill a near total ban on abortions, making it illegal even in cases of rape and incest.

"This is not an easy bill," said the bill's author Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange. "It's always emotional when you're talking about these types of issues, the most intimate issues."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Sen. Susan Glick

The Senate returns at 11 a.m. Saturday to hear the abortion ban bill on third reading. If it passes, it will go to the House for debate next week.

The Senate on Friday passed Senate Bill 2 on a 46-1 vote. The bill earmarks $45 million to state agencies for prenatal, pregnancy, postnatal and pediatric wellness services.

The Indiana House passed House Bill 1001, which gives Hoosier an automatic $225 refund, on a vote of 93-2.

Rep. Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, said he hopes the state gets the money to people right away.

"That's what we've been trying to do for the last six months, give the money back to Hoosiers or freeze the gas tax so that people can have money right away," Porter said. "We can't wait until tomorrow... We need to take care of people now."

