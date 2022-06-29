INDIANAPOLIS — The special session called by Governor Eric Holcomb for July 6 has been shifted slightly following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe vs. Wade.

Originally, lawmakers were expected to convene at the statehouse beginning on July 6 to discuss inflation relief, but now they are not expected to appear in person until July 25 as they plan to also discuss abortion legislation.

On Wednesday, the move was made in coordination between Holcomb, House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray to allow for lawmakers to make plans to take part in the multiple-week session.

The session still begins on July 6 technically and the 40-day clock will begin then. State law calls for a 40-day window for legislators to complete their work. This means the final day for work to be complete is August 14.

Following the announcement from the House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) shared the following statement:

“Access to lifesaving health care and abortion are still safe and legal in Indiana, and House Democrats will fight to ensure Hoosier women continue to have these protections.”

Lauren Ganapini, Executive Director of the Indiana Democratic Party sent out a statement as well.

“The Indiana GOP are scared because they’ve seen the protests and have heard from Hoosier women. They are waiting for the dust to settle before they push their extreme agenda that includes a total ban on abortions - even in cases of rape and incest. Only 17% of Hoosiers support this extreme policy, and Democrats are ready to hold them accountable for trying to throw Indiana back to the 1950’s," Ganapini said.

In the release announcing the schedule change, Indiana House Republicans said their goal of the special session is to protect life.

"Bray and Huston also expect to address the state's budget surplus and provide financial relief for Hoosiers during the special session. Bray and Huston also expect state legislators to take action to further protect life, and support new and expectant mothers. Statehouse leaders said the General Assembly will vet bills through the full legislative process, including committee hearings and public testimony," the release said.