INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana General Assembly will start meeting at 11 a.m. Monday to work on legislation related to abortions and fighting inflation.

The 2022 special session technically started on July 6, the day Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, R, called the general assembly to meet, but it was delayed a week before it was scheduled to start to July 25.

Lawmakers will need to complete their work by Aug. 14, 40 days after the special session started on July 6.

Follow our live blog below for updates throughout the day.

9 a.m. Indiana Special Session 2022 to begin this morning

We are about two hours away from the Indiana General Assembly meeting to discuss legislation related to abortion and fighting inflation.

In the Senate, they plan to hold a first reading of Senate Bill 1 at 11 a.m. Monday. Starting at 1 p.m., public comment will happen in the Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-La Grange, the author of Senate Bill 1, which will address abortions, discussed some of the details of the bill, including exceptions for abortions in cases to protect the life of the mother, rape or incest.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in Indiana to meet with state legislatures, though specific public plans haven't been announced yet.

There are also several protests and rallies planned at the Indiana Statehouse. Around 9 a.m., WRTV Photographer Paul Chiodo saw some people protesting outside the statehouse.