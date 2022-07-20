Indiana Senate Republicans reveal draft of abortion legislation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senate Republicans have drafted a bill that will make abortion illegal in Indiana with exceptions.

The bill will ban abortions except in cases of rape, incest and if the life of the mother is in danger.

The bill, authored by Senator Susan Glick (R – District 13), would not affect access to the morning after pill or any other form of birth control.

An abortion would be legal in the case of an unborn child not being able to survive outside of the womb.

The bill defines multiple levels of exemptions.

In the bill, rape or incest, for the purpose of abortion, are defined as:

Rape

Sexual intercourse with a biological parent, child, grandparents, grandchild, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew.

Child molestation

Child seduction

Sexual misconduct with a minor

The exception of rape or incest would require an affidavit, but criminal charges are not required.

If the bill passes, all surgical abortions must be performed in licensed hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers. This means abortion clinics could not provide abortions under this legislation.

This legislation is one of three bills being introduced during the special session.

Lawmakers will also discuss legislation aimed at supporting expecting mothers.

This legislation would establish the Hoosier Families First Fund that will appropriate $45 million from the state general fund and allot money to the department of child services, the family and social services administration, the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to provide additional funding for existing programs and new programs for certain specified purposes.

Sen. Glick issued the following statement about her authored bill:

"We are not here to criminalize women, we are here to support mothers and help them bring happy and healthy babies to term. We in the pro-life movement have long believed in exceptions to abortion restrictions for the life of the mother, and that is reflected in our legislation. In addition, we recognize there are heartbreaking cases where, because of violence committed against women and young girls, providing some additional exceptions is necessary. That's why the legislation we are introducing provides exceptions for cases of rape and incest, which I believe a majority of Hoosiers support." Senator Sue Glick

House leader Phil Giaquinta (D-Fort Wayne) issued the following statement:

“It is unconscionable that Indiana Republicans are gambling with the lives of Hoosier women to gain points in an ultimately unwinnable culture war. The choice to have an abortion is a personal decision that ought to be left up to a woman and her health care provider, not Republicans who are playing doctor in the Indiana Statehouse.” House leader Phil Giaquinta (D-Fort Wayne)

